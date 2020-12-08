Two Suspects Shot in RLB Armed Robbery Incident, Covid-19 Cases Up, Other Metrics Fall
Round Lake Beach Armed Robbery
Vander Tuuk 12-8-20
(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach say a robbery attempt turned on the suspects. On Monday night, around 10:45, police were called to an armed robbery in the 1-thousand-block of Fairfield Road. When they arrived, they learned that a male and female suspect entered a business and held employees at gunpoint. One employee was able to access a firearm, and shot, hitting both suspects, who fled in a waiting vehicle. Police located that car, though the driver and another passenger left the two injured suspects behind. Those individuals were hospitalized, though their conditions are unknown. The driver, and other passenger were not located, though they are being sought. The investigation is ongoing.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 12-8-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 639 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Monday, with 2 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations decreased for the 6th straight day, and ICU use fell another 3 points to 70% capacity. The Region’s positivity fell as well, down to 12.3%. Statewide, just under 87-hundred confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases were added on Monday with 90 related fatalities.
Health chief: Virus Vaccine Plan ‘Constantly in Progress’
Associated Press 12-8-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois’ public health director says the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan prioritizing counties by death rates will change as the plan progresses, and hospital staff are eligible even if outside a targeted county. Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Monday that the plan rolled out Friday is “constantly in progress.” Illinois expects 109,000 doses of one or more vaccines to prevent coronavirus illness by mid-December.
County Board Leadership Remains, Dems Take Over Large Majority
Vander Tuuk 12-8-20
(Waukegan, IL) A new Lake County Board, with a large Democratic majority was sworn in on Monday. Democrats now hold an historic 15 to 6 majority…after three veteran Republican incumbents were beaten in the November elections. County Board leadership will remain the same, as Sandy Hart was voted in for another term as Board Chairman, and Mary Ross Cunningham was reappointed as Vice Chair. On the Lake County Forest Preserve side, Angelo Kyle was reappointed as District President, and John Wasik as Vice President.
Gas Prices Illinois, Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 12-8-20
(Chicago, IL) Crude oil prices have increased, leading to slightly higher gas prices in Illinois, while Wisconsin prices remain lower. AAA says the nationwide average for a gallon of gas increased over the last week to $2.16. Illinois remains on the higher side of the average at $2.23, while Lake County sits at a lower average of $2.15. Wisconsin’s average price remains below the national average at $1.89…with Kenosha County even lower at $1.85.
Fire Marshal Warns of Fire Risk Posed by Holiday Decorations
Associated Press 12-8-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois State Fire Marshal is warning residents about the dangers of home fires due to holiday decorations. Fire Marshal Matt Perez says statistics from the National Fire Protection Association indicate that two out of every five home-decoration fires occur because decorations are placed too close to a heat source. More than one-third are started by candles. Perez says residents should make sure to extinguish all candles before leaving home or going to bed. He says decorations should be flame retardant, lit candles should be kept 12 inches away from anything flammable. Worn out light strands should also be replaced.