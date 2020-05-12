Covid-19 Cases Drop in Illinois Again, Peak Pushed Back Again
Coronavirus Tests, Cases, Deaths and Positive Percentage Down
Vander Tuuk 5-12-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus numbers have dropped again in Illinois, and Lake County has seen it’s second straight day without a fatality. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,266 new cases of Covid-19 Monday, and 54 deaths, both numbers were down from Sunday’s numbers. Lake County saw an increase in positive cases with 124, but zero deaths. County numbers now stand at 5,323 cases and 173 fatalities, while the state has about 79-thousand cases with 3,459 deaths. 47 of the 54 fatalities announced Monday were reported in Cook County and Chicago. 12,441 tests were processed in the latest 24-hour period, negative tests now number over 363-thousand, and the positive daily infection rate fell again, to 10.17%
Aide to Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19, Peak Pushed Back Again
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 5-12-20
CHICAGO (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office says a senior staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, but the governor has tested negative. The office says the staff member was asymptomatic, but tested positive last week and was in close proximity to the governor. Pritzker and all other staff have tested negative. Roughly 20 administration officials have been working from a downtown Chicago office building where Pritkzer holds daily news conferences. During Monday’s briefing, the Governor says the state’s expected peak has been pushed back again, this time to mid-June. But he also says all 4 regions of the state are expected to move to Phase 3 of his re-opening plan by the end of his current stay-at-home order.
Domestic Violence Calls Up Sharply During Covid-19 Stay at Home
Vander Tuuk 5-12-20
(Waukegan, IL) A side effect of the Governor’s stay at home order during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, has been a sharp uptick in domestic violence. Officials at A Safe Place, a domestic violence non-profit in Lake County, says calls to it’s 24-hour hotline have increased from a handful a week at this time last year, to an average of 100 calls per week…and emergency shelter requests have nearly doubled. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say domestic calls to them increased year over year in both March and April. Other anti-violence groups and shelters have reported similar increases. Governor JB Pritzker says the state is offering extra support for domestic violence victims as long as the order stays in place.
Ingleside Woman May Have Been Killed By Dogs
Vander Tuuk 5-12-20
(Ingleside, IL) An Ingleside woman found dead over the weekend, may have been killed by at least one of her own pets. Police say Lisa Urso was found dead on Saturday on the back porch of her residence. Investigators say there were various signs of struggle throughout the 52-year-old’s home, and each of her three dogs had blood on them. Those K9’s have been taken to Lake County Animal Care and Control. Meanwhile, the Lake County Coroner’s Office say an autopsy to determine an exact cause of death, has been set for today (Tuesday).
Illinois/Wisconsin Gas Prices Up Again
Vander Tuuk 5-12-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois gas prices have increased again. AAA says the average for a gallon of gas in the state currently sits at $2.11, which is up from $1.86 one week ago. The prices increase in the Chicago Metro area. The national average currently stands at about $1.85. Wisconsin prices, which briefly dipped below a dollar a gallon, now stand at an average of $1.69. AAA officials say optimism over an increasing demand for oil is pushing crude prices higher, and is being reflected at the gas pumps.