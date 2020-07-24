Covid 19-Cases Down, Deaths Up in Lake County, Opposite in State
Coronavirus Illinois Thursday
Vander Tuuk 7-24-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases in Illinois increased slightly, but numbers across the board were similar to the day before. Over 39,700 tests yielded 1624 new cases of the disease on Thursday, an increase of 26. Deaths dropped by three as the stat announced 20 additional fatalities. Hospitalizations were up very slightly, but ICU use by Covid patients dropped by nearly 30 beds. Despite recent increases in cases, those numbers have remained relatively flat over the last couple of weeks. The daily positive infection rate remained nearly the same as Wednesday’s and the rolling 7-day rate ticked up to 3.4%. The statewide positive infection rate, however, is now below 7% after starting July near 9%.
Lake County Covid-19 Thursday
Vander Tuuk 7-24-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Coronavirus rollercoaster continues. The county added 80 new positive cases on Thursday, a drop of 36 from the day before. Three new fatalities were announced, which was an increase, and brings the county death toll to 438. Some 2,096 tests were processed in the area, which led to a daily positive infection rate of 3.8%, which was down from Wednesday’s 5.9%. The overall county positive infection rate is sitting at 9% after starting the month near 11.5%. The region’s ICU concentration also fell, leaving it below 60% capacity.
Buffalo Grove Man Gets Federal Time in Escort Case
Vander Tuuk/Associated Press 7-24-20
(Chicago, IL) A Buffalo Grove man will serve just over 2 years after a guilty plea on federal charges. Scott Kennedy was hit with 25 months in prison on a federal wire fraud charge. Kennedy was accused of hiring an escort after his divorce in 2012, and letting her rack up large of amounts of purchases on the corporate credit card from his employer. Between Kennedy, and the escort…who is also facing charges…the pair was accused of racking up just under 6-million-dollar on the account of French drug delivery device maker Nemera, who employed the 46-year-old.
Great Wolf Lodge To Reopen in Late August
Vander Tuuk 7-24-20
(Gurnee, IL) Another one of Gurnee’s main attractions is set to reopen its doors next month. The Great Wolf Lodge says it will open on August 24th, after being shuddered by the Coronavirus pandemic. The hotel and waterpark says there will be enhanced safety protocols as part of its reopening plan. During the peak of the pandemic, Great Wolf Lodge was used by Naval Station Great Lakes as a 14-day quarantine headquarters for recruits, before they were allowed on base to begin boot camp.
Q&A: What Charges Might Longest Serving US Speaker Face?
Associated Press 7-24-20
CHICAGO (AP) Federal prosecutors recently made clear that Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is the subject of a criminal investigation into influence peddling to benefit an energy utility. The question now is whether the Democrat and the nation’s longest serving statehouse speaker will actually be charged. Some legal experts say that signs from the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago are that Madigan will be charged sooner rather than later. A deferred prosecution agreement filed by prosecutors last week referred to a “Public Official A” as the one ComEd sought to “influence and reward.” The filing went on to say the official was “the Speaker of the House of Representatives.”