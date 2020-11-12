Covid-19 Cases Continue Fall Increase in Lake County, Body Found Near Train Tracks in Lake Forest
Region 9 Coronavirus Stats
Vander Tuuk 11-12-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County continues to see an increase in Coronavirus cases as the fall months continue. Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show that the County had 731 confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 reported on Wednesday, with 4 related fatalities. Probable cases started being added to daily totals at the beginning of the week, though the IDPH doesn’t separate what numbers are confirmed, and what numbers are probable. Region wide, Lake and McHenry County saw another uptick in Covid-related hospitalizations, and ICU use bumped up for the first time in 3 days. The Region 9 positivity rate currently stands at 14.5%.
Pritzker Says Lack of Veto Session Won’t Stop Work on Budget
Associated Press 11-12-20
CHICAGO (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker says efforts to identify cuts that can be made to Illinois’ budget will continue, despite the postponement of the General Assembly’s veto session. Pritzker said Wednesday he will also try to convince the nation’s credit rating agencies not to downgrade Illinois’ bonds to junk status. The possible action is the result of rejection by the state’s voters of a proposed graduated income tax amendment to the Illinois constitution. Pritzker says the COVID-19 pandemic, and resulting restrictions could result in state revenues falling by billions of dollars. Legislative leaders announced Tuesday the veto session scheduled to start next week was canceled because of the pandemic.
Body Found on Track Near Lake Forest
Vander Tuuk 11-12-20
(Lake Forest, IL) Police are investigating, after a body was located near train tracks in the Lake Forest area. Authorities say the unidentified male, who appeared to be in his 40’s, was located by the crew of a passing Metra train around 8:30 on Wednesday morning. The location of the body was between the Lake Forest and Lake Bluff train stations. Police say it appears the victim was hit by an earlier train, though no other details were released. All traffic on the Union Pacific North Line was shut down for a time, while officials performed an investigation, which is considered ongoing.
Illinois Justices Pick Interim Replacement for Kilbride
Associated Press 11-12-20
CHICAGO (AP) The Illinois Supreme Court has unanimously picked a Democratic appellate judge as an interim replacement for longtime Justice Tom Kilbride. Kilbride was ousted in a retention vote taken during last week’s election. Republicans immediately slammed the selection of 74-year-old Robert Carter as interim justice. They had envisioned the six remaining justices ― three from each party ― would deadlock on a temporary Kilbride replacement, keeping the court evenly balanced until the next election in 2022. Kilbride, who was portrayed as someone in the pocket of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, will leave the bench in December.
Mundelein Pitches Craft Marijuana Grow Facility
Vander Tuuk 11-12-20
(Mundelein, IL) The Village of Mundelein has given the go-ahead for the county’s first craft marijuana grow facility, but it comes with a catch. Mundelein officials gave permission for CAJD Illinois Ventures to put their operation in a building in the 900 block of East Orchard Street…but the state has to approve a license for the project. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation grants licenses under the state’s cannabis act, but has yet to approve a single one for growing and processing the drug for recreational use.