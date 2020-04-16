COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Slightly Decrease in Lake County, State Economy in Trouble
Coronavirus Update: Wednesday Numbers Continue To Be Steady
(Chicago, IL) While Coronavirus numbers increased statewide, the curve of the disease continues to level off. Governor JB Pritzker announce 1,346 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, and 80 new deaths…both slight increases over Tuesday’s numbers. Total cases in Illinois now number 24,593, and fatalities now stand at 948. Lake County saw 100 new cases on Wednesday and 7 new deaths. Both of those numbers were down from Tuesday. The county now has 1,721 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 65 deaths. Negative tests now number over 92-thousand.
Chicago Area Leads Pack in Covid-19 Cases and Deaths
(Waukegan, IL) While Illinois has just over 24-thousand cases of Coronavirus, the main bulk of them, not surprisingly, is in the Chicago metro area. Chicago and it’s 5 collar counties (Cook, Lake, McHenry, DuPage and Kane) make up 86% of the state’s confirmed cases, and just over 83% of deaths. Chicago and suburban Cook County lead the pack with a combined 17,306 cases and 630 deaths. Lake County is 3rd…making up just under 7% of the state’s Covid-19 cases, and 6.8% of it’s deaths. According to the Lake County Health Department, the main bulk of Lake County’s cases are in Zion, Waukegan, North Chicago, Round Lake, Lake Forest and Highland Park
Wauconda Crash Leaves Two Dead
(Wauconda, IL) A crash in Wauconda has left two people dead. Wauconda fire officials say they were called to the area of Routes 12 and 176 around 2:30 this morning (Thursday). Upon arrival, officials found two vehicles that were involved in a crash, one of them had rolled over. One person from the rolled over vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Two occupants of the other vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Economy Already Hurting, Governor Talks Revenue Shortfalls
(Chicago, IL) Governor JB Pritzker said the Coronavirus pandemic is already severely hurting state revenues. The Governor said on Wednesday that the state is projecting a 2.7-billion-dollar shortfall in this year’s budget, and a 4.6-billion-dollar shortfall in the next one. Pritzker said he has directed state agencies to look at ways to cut non-essential spending…and that he has authorized 1.2-billion-dollars in short term borrowing. He also threatened a wider projected budget gap for next year’s budget, if his proposed graduated income tax isn’t passed by voters in November.
In Person Schooling Likely To Be Canceled
(Chicago, IL) It’s looking more likely that Illinois students won’t return to their school buildings. Deputy Governor Jesse Ruiz said on Wednesday, that in-person instruction will likely be canceled for the remainder of the academic year. An official announcement could come by the end of the week. Students at Illinois schools have been “distance learning” since mid-March. Several states have already announced school cancellations for the remainder of the year, including Indiana and Michigan.
Former Fox Lake Couple Arrested on Animal Cruelty Charges
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a former Fox Lake duo. Both Thomas Gilhooly and Cathryn Franke were evicted from their Fox Lake residence back in January. After the pair left, a deputy found several dead animals in varying stages of decomposition. An investigation was then launched, and warrants were issued for the duo in March on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals. The 38-year-old male and 33-year-old female were taken into custody on Tuesday in Des Plaines, and taken to the Lake County Jail. Both are being held on a 100-thousand-dollar bond, and are due in court later today (Thursday).
Gurnee Multi-Vehicle Injury Accident
(Gurnee, IL) A two vehicle accident in Gurnee left two people injured. The crash took place late on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Hunt Club and Gages Lake Roads. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 20-year-old Gurnee woman, was taken to the hospital, though her condition was unknown. The driver of the other vehicle, a 32-year-old male, also from Gurnee, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The circumstances surrounding the accident remain under investigation.