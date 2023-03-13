Counting Crows announce 56-date Banshee Season Tour

Counting Crows are spending their summer on the road. The band just announced dates for their Banshee Season Tour, featuring special guest Dashboard Confessional, with Frank Turner on select dates.

“One of the best things about a life in rock and roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music,” Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz shares. “It’s even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night too,” referring to Dashboard’s Chris Carrabba.

The 56-date tour kicks off June 13 in Omaha, Nebraska, with Dashboard joining the tour on June 17 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The tour is set to wrap with a September 25 show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Ticket presales begin Tuesday, with the general sale set for Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m. local time. A complete list of dates can be found at countingcrows.com.

