Could a Good Work-Life Balance Be a Bad Thing?

For years, it has been instilled into our minds that a great work-life balance is one of the keys to happiness. But now it seems even equity between your job and leisure is being called into question.
Being too relaxed at work can be a bad thing according to a new study.
Researchers in Toronto found if you’re too relaxed, you’re probably not doing your job very well. Through their research, they found there’s a limit to the positive impact of balancing your work with plenty of playtime.
Employees tend to do thrive at their jobs when their work-life symmetry rates around 3.5 on a 5-point scale. Researchers found that in some situations, it’s actually best for it to be a little lower perhaps around a 3.