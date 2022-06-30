Coroner’s Officials Identify Victim of I-94 Crash Near Gurnee

(Waukegan, IL) A man killed in a two vehicle accident last week along I-94 has been identified. The incident took place last Wednesday in the Gurnee area when an SUV and box truck collided in the northbound lanes of the tollway. Both vehicles hit the concrete median after the crash, and the box truck was engulfed in flames, killing the driver. That victim was identified Wednesday by Lake County Coroner’s officials as 66-year-old Lawrence Stone of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The driver of the UV, who has not been identified, was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-30-22)