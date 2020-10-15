Coronavirus Cases Up in Illinois, Down in Lake County
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 10-15-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced 2,862 new positive Coronavirus tests on Wednesday, and 49 new deaths, though only 9 came from Chicago or the collar counties. Lake County had 112 of those positive tests, and no new fatalities. Covid-linked hospitalizations were up for the 2nd straight day, but ICU use dipped slightly. ICU capacity in Region 9, which contains both Lake and McHenry County remained at 50%. The region’s average positivity also stayed about the same at 6.2%.
Precautions Urged for Holiday Parties Because of Coronavirus
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 10-15-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois’ public health director is urging residents to celebrate the holidays with limited activities and greater precautions because of the persistence of COVID-19. Dr. Ngoze Ezike said people who are sick should not attend celebrations at all. Her cautionary note came as Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has risen all across the state. The state’s current average positivity has climbed to 4.6%
Metra Sues Union Pacific to Get Conductors Back on Trains
Vander Tuuk 10-15-20
(Chicago, IL) Metra is suing one of it’s rail partners over their refusal to put conductors back to work on trains. Union Pacific has not allowed conductors to walk trains and collect fares since March, when the state essentially shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Most Metra lines had conductors back on trains in June, but Union Pacific’s three lines still do not have them. Metra says the refusal is costing them about 1-million-dollars a month. Union Pacific only has one line with a Lake County station…which is the UP Northwest stop in Barrington.