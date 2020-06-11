Coronavirus Trends Down Again in Lake County, Volo Fire Injures One
Coronavirus Update Wednesday
Vander Tuuk 6-11-20
(Chicago, IL) The state of Illinois, and Lake County continue to see dropping Coronavirus numbers, and infection percentages. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced 625 new cases of the illness, and 78 deaths, including 6 in Lake County. The statewide death toll has now reached 6,095 while Lake County stands at 363. Outside of the rolling 7-day positive infection rate, which remained at 4%, all other infection percentages, including the statewide, Lake County and daily rate…all fell. Hospitalizations, which were up slightly on Tuesday, have resumed their downward trends. All regions of Illinois are currently within the metrics to move to Phase 4 of Illinois’ reopening plan…though that can’t officially happen until June 26th.
Governor Signs Budget That Relies on Federal Money
(Springfield, IL) Governor JB Pritzker has signed a state budget that relies heavily on federal funding that may not come. The 43-billion-dollar legislation was crafted by lawmakers during a 3-day session in May, and passed along party lines. The plan spends about the same amount of money as the previous year, which several GOP lawmakers chided. They said the Coronavirus pandemic that has hurt the Illinois economy, would have been a good time to cut spending. Besides federal funding, the budget also relies quite a bit on borrowing.
Illinois Senate Republican Push For New Restore Illinois Timeline
(Springfield, IL) Illinois Senate Republicans are making a push for Governor JB Pritzker to change the Restore Illinois timeline for Phase 4. Currently, that phase can’t be entered until June 26th, even though all 4 Illinois Regions are currently within the required metrics. Pritzker’s plan has a 28-day time period between each phase, double that of federal guidelines, and most other states. Senate Republicans say most of the Governor’s requirements are being ignored, especially when it comes to gatherings…noting the large protests over the past week and a half. While they say they agree with the right to protest…they called it a double standard to allow large, non-socially distant gatherings, while business owners still face massive restrictions.
Fire Performers, Set Fire in Volo
(Volo, IL) A group practicing a performance with fire, accidentally set a townhouse ablaze. The incident took place Wednesday night when one of the performers dropped a fire tool in the garage of the residence in the 100 block of Terra Vista Court. One woman had to be hospitalized for burns, though her injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. No one else was injured, and a damage estimate to the townhouse was not made available.