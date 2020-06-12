Coronavirus Trending Down, Marijuana Trending Up in Illinois
Coronavirus Thursday Update
(Chicago, IL) Illinois’ Coronavirus numbers are continuing a downward trend, even though fatality numbers remain relatively high. The state announced 766 new instances of Covid-19 on Thursday, and 91 deaths, including 4 in Lake County. The state’s death toll now stands at 6,185, while Lake County increased to 367. Both Lake County, and the overall state positive infection rate fell, while the daily and 7-day rolling rate remained relatively unchanged. Hospitalizations and ICU use by Coronavirus patients continued their downward trend as well…the Northeast region of the state, that includes Lake County, has seen their hospitalization rate drop by 79% over the last 28 days.
Governor Says No to Changing Phase 4 Date
(Moline, IL) Governor JB Pritzker has rejected a call to move Illinois to Phase 4 of his re-opening plan. Illinois Senate Republicans sent a letter to the Governor saying all regions of the state have met Phase 4 metrics for the last 14 days…which is the national recommendation followed by several other states. But Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” timeline relies on 28 days between phases, and he said Thursday he will stick by that. Senate Republicans said it’s a double standard for the Governor to allow thousands to march in statewide protests without distancing measures…while still maintaining some of the strictest guidelines in the country on small business.
Marijuana Sales Set Record in Illinois
(Chicago, IL) Illinoisans stuck at home last month, bought lots of marijuana. Legal sales hit an all-time high in May, at 44.3-million-dollars. The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation says most of that (34.1-million-dollars) was purchased by Illinois residents…while out of state buyers made up the other 10.2-million. Sales in May edged out the previous high month of January by 5-million-dollars. Marijuana dispensaries were deemed essential under Governor J.B. Pritzker’s stay at home orders.