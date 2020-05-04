Coronavirus Testing Up, Infection Rate and Deaths Down
Coronavirus Testing Hits Record, Cases Up, Deaths Down
Vander Tuuk 5-4-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Coronavirus testing hit a new record high, and while cases in the state continue their rise, deaths are on a downward trend. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced nearly 3-thousand new cases on Sunday, and 63 deaths. Those numbers came from a record batch of over 19-thousand tests, which made for an infection rate of about 15%…down from last week’s average, which was close to 20%. Lake County saw 186 new cases on Sunday, with 2 fatalities. County totals now stand at just under 42-hundred cases and 145 deaths, while state totals number around 61,500 instances of Covid-19 with just over 26-hundred fatalities. Negative tests now number just under 258-thousand.
Long Term Care Covid-19 Stats in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 5-4-20
(Waukegan, IL) Nursing homes in Lake County continue to make up over half of the area’s Coronavirus fatalities. Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health came from May 1st, when the county had 3,766 confirmed cases of the disease and 139 deaths. Long term care facilities in the county made up nearly 13% of the confirmed cases, but just over 58% of Lake County’s death toll. Long term care facility stats are released weekly by the IDPH.
Waukegan Coronavirus Testing Site Open
Vander Tuuk 5-4-20
(Waukegan, IL) A new drive through Coronavirus testing facility has been opened in Waukegan. The facility, located in the vehicle emissions testing site on Northwestern Avenue officially opened on Sunday, and is open to anyone with Covid-19 symptoms, or in the high risk, or essential worker group. The site will be open daily between 8 AM and 4 PM, or until 500 tests have been given. A photo ID is required to get tested, and results will take some 4 to 7 days.
Critical Weekend Accident Number 1
Vander Tuuk 5-4-20
(Mettawa, IL) A crash in a Mettawa parking lot left one person seriously injured. Lake County Sheriff’s Officials say the incident took place on Saturday evening in the parking lot of a Costco when a man on a motorcycle accelerated at a high rate of speed, causing him to lose control and crash. The 55-year-old, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Advocate Condell in Libertyville. His injuries were said to be critical.
Critical Weekend Accident Number 2
Vander Tuuk 5-4-20
(Beach Park, IL) A head-on crash in Beach Park sent two people to the hospital. The incident took place on Saturday night along Sheridan Road near Mawman Avenue. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say a vehicle being driven by a 22-year-old North Chicago man crossed from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes, striking another vehicle head on. The 22-year-old was transported to Vista East in Waukegan with critical injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 37-year-old Waukegan man, was also hospitalized…but his injuries were said to be minor.