Coronavirus Saliva Test Approved, Long Grove Bridge Damaged Yet Again
Coronavirus Illinois Wednesday
Vander Tuuk 8-20-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois had it’s highest Coronavirus testing day on record, which led to a rise in cases, but a lower daily positive infection rate. The state announced just under 23-hundred new cases, against nearly 50,300 tests…over 16-thousand more tests than Tuesday. The state also announced 25 new Covid-related deaths, though none were in Lake County. Coronavirus linked hospitalizations and ICU use stayed similar to Tuesday’s numbers, but non-Covid linked hospitalizations and ICU use jumped, leading several state regions to see an increase in ICU capacity. The daily infection rate for Wednesday was 4.6%, down nearly a half a percentage point from the day before.
Coronavirus Lake County Wednesday
Vander Tuuk 8-20-20
(Waukegan, IL) While the state saw a massive increase in Coronavirus testing on Wednesday, Lake County saw the opposite. Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show that the county added 106 new cases of the disease, a slight decrease from the day before. A lower testing number, however, led to the highest daily infection rate of the month at 6.5%. No new fatalities were reported, leaving the county total at 452.The overall infection rate in the county, however, dropped to 7.72 percent, after starting the month near 8.5%. The two hospital regions that cover the county both saw increases in ICU percentages…but Covid-linked ICU beds in use was down slightly statewide.
Pritzker touts U of I saliva test as possible ‘game changer’
Associated Press 8-20-20
CHICAGO (AP) Gov. J.B. Pritzker is touting a University of Illinois saliva test as a potential “game changer” in the fight against COVID-19. The test, which involves spitting into a test tube, can yield results in hours. University officials say the test has received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The university has performed more than 50,000 tests since making it available to faculty, staff and students last month. The university expects to test 20,000 people daily when the fall semester begins next week. Pritzker says there’s potential to use it statewide, particularly for K-12 schools.
Gurnee Covid Related Budget Issues
Vander Tuuk 8-20-20
(Gurnee, IL) Gurnee’s main attractions have suffered most under the Coronavirus pandemic, but things aren’t as dire as originally predicted. Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik told the “Daily Herald” that the village might be able to weather the financial storm, as long as things don’t get much worse. She credited years of good budgeting for her prediction. Gurnee saw sharp sales tax declines during the stay at home orders, and the three main attractions of Gurnee Mills, Great America and Great Wolf Lodge not bringing in any significant money. The waterpark portion of Great America has opened, as has Gurnee Mills, with safety restrictions. Great Wolf Lodge is due to reopen soon.
Long Grove Bridge Damaged Yet Again
Vander Tuuk 8-20-20
(Long Grove, IL) For the second time in less than a week, the historic Long Grove covered bridge has been damaged. After nearly two years of repair from an incident that severely damaged the bridge…the structure re-opened last week, only to be damaged last Saturday by a school bus. On Wednesday, the bridge was once again damaged when a box truck was too small to pass through, and hit the wooden façade. Officials say the damage wasn’t severe, and that again, the structural integrity of the bridge remains fine. The repair costs associated with Saturday’s and Wednesday’s incidents have not been estimated.