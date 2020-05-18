Coronavirus Positive Infection Rate Continues to Fall in Illinois
Daily, Overall State Covid-19 Infection Rate Continues to Drop
Vander Tuuk 5-18-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus infection rates continue to drop across Illinois. The state’s Department of Public Health announced about 17-hundred new cases on Sunday, and 51 deaths. Both of those numbers were down from the day before. Lake County added 107 new cases and 6 new fatalities. Overall the state now has about 94-thousand instances of Covid-19 and just under 42-hundred fatalities. Lake County has about 65-hundred cases with 214 deaths. Cook County and Chicago continue to make up a bulk of the state’s cases with 66% and deaths at 68%. The overall positive infection rate for the state continues to fall, and now stands at 16.19%
Covid-19 Long Term Care Lake County
Vander Tuuk 5-18-20
(Waukegan, IL) While long term care facilities in Lake County continue to make up a minority of Coronavirus cases, those same facilities make up a majority of it’s fatalities. The Illinois Department of Public Health says the nursing homes make up some 14.3% of all confirmed cases in Lake County, but 60% of the deaths. The statistics released over the weekend come from Friday’s numbers, when the County has about 61-hundred cases and 207 deaths. Long term care facilities made up 878 of those confirmed instances and 124 fatalities.
Governor Makes Businesses Defying Stay at Home Orders a Misdemeanor
Vander Tuuk 5-18-20
(Chicago, IL) While several Sheriff’s across Illinois say they simply don’t have the capacity to enforce the Governor’s Stay at Home orders, JB Pritzker has changed the game. Amid growing pushback from citizens groups and business owners, the Governor on Friday issued an executive order that makes it a misdemeanor crime for businesses to defy the stay at home statutes. The class A misdemeanor would mean fines for the businesses of up to 25-hundred dollars. Also over the weekend, the Governor admitted that his wife and daughter travelled to Florida, but claimed it was before his stay at home went into place. He also said the family has traveled to Racine County in Wisconsin, because they have a horse farm there…but did not stay. The Governor’s orders ask people to avoid non-essential travel.
New Unemployment Portal’s ‘Glitch’ Made Private Data Public
Associated Press 5-18-20
CHICAGO (AP) State officials are blaming a “glitch” in Illinois’ new unemployment system for making private information public. The Illinois Department of Employment Security website showed Social Security numbers and other details. Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh says the situation was “immediately” fixed and officials launched an investigation. The state agency said Sunday that one claimant was able to access information for a “limited number” of people. Illinois’ new portal for processing claims for federally-funded benefits to independent contractors who’ve lost jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic launched last Monday. Several people who have attempted to file say the new system is having many of the same issues as the old one, leading to more delays in processing claims.
Waukegan Man Arrested For Hurting Young Child
Vander Tuuk 5-18-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is due in court on Tuesday, after he reportedly caused severe injuries to a young child. The incident took place back in February and left the child with injuries such as internal damage, a spinal fracture and more. The age and gender of the child has not been released. Brandon Cortez was taken into custody earlier this month for the incident, and has been charged with aggravated battery to a child causing permanent disability. Bond for the 27-year-old has been set at 500-thousand-dollars.
Flooding Des Plaines, Fox River
Vander Tuuk 5-18-20
(Gurnee, IL) Drenching rains over the weekend have led to some flood worries in the area. The National Weather Service says the Des Plaines River has hit the minor flood stage near Russell, the moderate flood stage near Gurnee, and is bordering on the major flood stage near Lincolnshire. On the western side of the county, the Fox River and Chain o’ Lake are rising. As of Sunday, the lower river was in no wake status for boating, and the upper river and chains remained restriction free…but that could change when the daily update goes out later this morning.