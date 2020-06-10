Coronavirus Percentages Fall in Lake County, Sheriff’s Office Institutes No “Stand By” Policy
Coronavirus Tuesday Update
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus numbers had a bit of a mixed bag on Tuesday. The state announced 797 new cases of the disease, and 95 fatalities, including 12 in Lake County. Tuesday death numbers, especially in Lake County, are usually higher than the rest of the week due to hospitals and medical examiners finishing weekend paperwork. The statewide death toll now stands at 6,018, with Lake County at 357. Positive infection rates fell across the board again…they include the statewide, Lake County, daily and rolling 7-day rate. Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid-19 patients ticked up slightly, but remain well below the April 28th highs.
Lake County Coronavirus Relief
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Board has approved a plan to help small business and others hit hardest by the Coronavirus pandemic. The Board on Tuesday morning approved the disbursing of some 19-million-dollars in federal relief funds. Most of that money will go toward helping small businesses, while other money will go to helping the hungry, as well as rental and utility assistance. Remaining funds will be used to pay back money already used by the county in the fight against Covid-19.
Sheriff Adds New “Intervention” Policy in Wake of Protests
(Waukegan, IL) In the wake of protests spawned by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police…Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg has instituted a new policy. In a lengthy press release sent out Tuesday, Idleburg says each member of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is now mandated to intervene, if they see another staff member using excessive force. He said no member of the force is allowed to “stand by” in those instances. Idleburg says the philosophy of the Sheriff’s Office is de-escalation, and that force should only be used as a last resort.
More Events Canceled, This Time in Chicago
(Chicago, IL) With Ravinia, the Lake County Fair, and a host of other big summer events already canceled in Lake County…Chicago is now following suit. The city announced that Lollapalooza, the Taste of Chicago, and the Chicago Air and Water show have all been scrapped. Lollapalooza organizers say they are in the planning stages for a virtual event. The uncertainty around Coronavirus has plagued everything from sports, to music festivals, to day camps and other activities usually reserved for the summer months.
Voters to Cast Ballots on Lake County Government Merger
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County voters will have a chance to shrink the government in November. A ballot question will ask voters if the Lake County Recorder of Deeds should be absorbed by the County Clerk’s Office. If approved, the merger would happen by December of 2022. The current Lake County Recorder, Mary Ellen Vanderventer, is in favor of the proposed merger. Most Illinois counties already run the duties of the Recorder and Clerk under one office. Under the Lake County plan, just over 127-thousand-dollars in salary would be saved, as well as benefits and health insurance money owed to the elected Recorder.