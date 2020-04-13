Coronavirus Numbers “Leveling Off,” Deaths Lowest in a Week
Weekend Coronavirus Update
Vander Tuuk 4-13-20
(Chicago, IL) Weekend Coronavirus showed a big jump, and drop in deaths in just two days. Governor JB Pritzker announced 1,293 new confirmed cases on Saturday, along with 81 deaths. Cases then spiked on Sunday to 1,672 new confirmed cases, but deaths dropped to 43. Overall, Illinois now has 20,852 confirmed instances of Covid-19 and 720 fatalities. Lake County has 1,445 cases and 42 deaths…weekend increases of 202 and 8 respectively. Negative tests now number just under 80-thousand.
Vernon Hills Shooting Leaves No One Injured
Vander Tuuk 4-13-20
(Vernon Hills, IL) A shots fired call at a Vernon Hills apartment led to a large police presence, but no injuries. The incident took place just before midnight Saturday in the 1-hundred block of Parkside Court. Police say they found several shell casings at the scene, and several witnesses, but no victims. Officials say no arrests were made, but that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Lake County Health Department Will Not Divulge Covid-19 Patient Information
Vander Tuuk 4-13-20
(Waukegan, IL) Police and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will not be given information about Coronavirus patients, despite requests to do so. The Lake County Health Department says giving out that information would break privacy laws, and lure police into a false sense of security. A handful of departments in neighboring McHenry County won a court battle to receive information on those who tested positive for Covid-19. Lake County Officials say police should just assume everyone has it, and protect themselves during every interaction.