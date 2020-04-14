Coronavirus Numbers Flip, Cases Down, Deaths Up in Illinois
(Chicago, IL) One day after a high number of Coronavirus cases were reported, but deaths were down, the numbers flipped. Governor JB Pritzker on Monday, announced 1,173 new cases of the disease, but 74 new deaths. The numbers bring totals in Illinois to 22,025 cases with 794 fatalities. Lake County saw an increase in confirmed cases to 1,516, and 3 new deaths…bringing that total to 45. Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she believes Governor Pritzker will extend social distancing and stay at home guidelines into May. President Donald Trump says he may over-rule Governor’s, and make his own decisions on when to start re-opening the economy.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois House Republicans are complaining that Gov. J.B. Pritzker hasn’t done enough to fix a state unemployment system overwhelmed by 500,000 first-time claims in the past six weeks. House Minority Leader Jim Durkin says Pritzker has not responded to his requests and suggestions. He says that thousands of people who are jobless since non-essential businesses closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, are still waiting for unemployment checks and are struggling to pay rent and feed their families. Pritzker says he’s aggressively worked to expand the system, speed up computer systems and untie phone lines.
(Waukegan, IL) A weekend crash has killed an elderly Waukegan woman. Police say the incident took place on Saturday evening when two vehicles collided on Lewis Avenue near Laurel Avenues. The 80-year-old female driver of one vehicle, crossed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes, causing the crash. The unidentified woman was transferred from the scene to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the other vehicle, who was also from Waukegan…suffered only minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
(Chicago, IL) Illinois gas prices continue to drop amid the Coronavirus pandemic. AAA says an average gallon of gas in the state currently sits at $1.88 a gallon, though the average remains above the national average. Prices increase in the Chicago metro area, and Chicago itself. AAA says they expect further drops as most of the US economy remains closed, and many people remain in their homes.
(Chicago, IL) Researchers at the University of Chicago are looking for recovered Coroavirus patients. The researchers are looking to get plasma from those recovered patients, to see if it can be used to treat active patients with severe symptoms. Those who would like to participate need proof of a positive test, and must have been symptom free for at least 28 days. Anyone who like to request a screening can do so by emailing plasma@uchospitals.edu. For more information on the program, you can check out the researcher’s website, through the University website.