Coronavirus Numbers Down, But Still High in Illinois, Lake County
Thursday Covid-19 Update
Vander Tuuk 4-10-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus numbers dropped a bit Thursday in Illinois, but did remain high. Governor JB Pritzker announced 1,344 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, and 66 new deaths. Both of those numbers were down from Wednesday numbers. Overall, the state now has 16,422 confirmed instances of the disease and 528 fatalities. Lake County added 80 new cases and 6 fatalities…for a total of 1,124, and 29 deaths. Negative tests now number just under 65-thousand.
Jobless Claims Up Again in Illinois, Sets New Record
Associated Press 4-10-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Unemployment claims in Illinois jumped nearly 13% last week, with 201,041 new claims largely attributable to the spread of the coronavirus. The jump broke a record set just a week earlier at over 178-thousand, and came as new claims nationally totaled 6.6 million. The Covid-19 outbreak prompted Gov. J.B. Pritzker to close “non-essential” businesses, starting with bars and restaurants, on March 21, putting tens of thousands of people out of work.
LC Sheriff’s Office/K9 Arrests Crystal Lake Man
Vander Tuuk 4-10-20
(Volo, IL) A Crystal Lake man is in custody after he alleged barricaded himself in a home near Volo, and struck a police K9. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they were called on Wednesday to a home in the 34-thousand block of North Iroquois Trail, on reports of a man attempting to break into a residence with a metal pipe. When deputies arrived, the suspect, Robert Hunter Jr. barricaded himself in a bathroom. K9 Diesel was eventually sent in after Hunter, and was able to subdue the suspect until police got him into custody. The 33-year-old now faces several charges including assault, criminal trespass, striking a police dog and more. Bond has been set at 100-thousand-dollars.
Gurnee to Buy, Tear Down Flood Prone Businesses
Vander Tuuk 4-10-20
(Gurnee, IL) The Village of Gurnee is buying up two flood prone buildings, and will eventually tear them down. The 275-thousand-dollars in purchases will include 4 businesses along Old Grand Avenue near Grand. The businesses will be allowed to finish out the terms of their leases, before the structures are leveled. Earlier this week, the Lake County Stormwater Management Commission announced a similar plan…saying tearing down properties will allow flood waters to settle, without property destruction.
Health Department on Drinking During “Stay at Home” Order
Vander Tuuk 4-10-20
(Waukegan, IL) More people are buying alcohol during “stay at home” orders amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Sales nationally have shown exponential growth in purchases of liquor, something being mirrored at local stores. Lake County Health Department officials say it’s important to drink responsibly during this time, and to enjoy alcohol in moderation. They are also reminding residents that getting behind the wheel after consuming adult beverages is a bad choice. The quarantines have led to a rise in domestic violence calls in Lake County and across the country…health officials say in many of those instances, substance abuse, including alcohol, tends to be a factor.