Coronavirus Numbers Continue Steady Lows in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 3-15-21
(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus numbers continue to remain relatively unchanged across Lake County. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 84 new cases of the disease on Sunday with two related deaths. Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, saw Covid-linked hospital admissions remain flat, ICU capacity also remained unchanged, while the test positivity rate was a low 3.1%.
Vaccine Update
Vander Tuuk 3-15-21
(Chicago, IL) After a record day to start the weekend, Coronavirus vaccinations fell back a bit on Sunday. The state announced around 96,300 administered doses in the Sunday update, with the number of fully vaccinated Illinois residents now up to 11.7%. In Lake County, about 55-hundred doses of the Covid-19 shots were administered, with the fully vaccinated number growing to 9.6%
Long Term Care Covid Stats
Vander Tuuk 3-15-21
(Chicago, IL) Nursing homes in Illinois continue to make up a very small amount of Coronavirus cases, while making up a high percentage of the state’s deaths. Illinois Department of Health stats show long term care facilities statewide make up just over 6% of all Coronavirus cases, but that 6% makes up just under 49% of the death toll. Lake County’s nursing home deaths make up about 55% of the total, while neighboring McHenry County remains higher at around 62%
Illinois Governor Touts Plan to Address Poverty and Hunger
Associated Press 3-15-21
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is touting a new plan for helping to end hunger in Illinois that includes improved technology and better collaboration between state agencies and advocacy groups. Pritzker says the strategies will better help Illinoisans get connected to nutrition assistance programs and promote better food access. There’s an emphasis on technology, for example making mobile-friendly applications for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Before the pandemic roughly 1.6 million residents of Illinois participated in SNAP. In the initial months of the pandemic, the average number of weekly applications went to over 35,000 from 9,000.