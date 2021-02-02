Coronavirus Metrics Fall Again, Urlacher to Run for Mettawa Mayor After Presidential Pardon
Covid Metric Decline Again, Region 9 Records Zero Fatalities
Vander Tuuk 2-2-21
(Waukegan, IL) For the first time in nearly 20 days, Lake and McHenry County didn’t record a single Coronavirus fatality. Key metrics in Region 9 fell again, including the positivity rate, which currently stands at 6.4%. Covid-linked hospital admissions have either remained flat or have declined every day since January 19th…with 12 straight days of declines. ICU use in the region currently stands at 65% capacity. In terms of raw numbers, Lake County saw 149 new confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 on Monday.
Illinois Close to 1M COVID-19 Vaccinations Given, Moves Up in Rankings
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 2-2-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois public health officials said they have topped 1-million COVID-19 vaccinations given, even as the state struggles to get more doses and fends off criticism that it’s moving too slowly. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported that it has received more than 1.8 million doses of the vaccine designed to prevent coronavirus illness. As of late Monday, 1,011,454 people had received the first of two required shots…or about 59% of what was allotted. That makes Illinois the 36 state in the nation in terms of percentage of shots given. Just over 219-thousand Illinois residents have received both doses of the vaccine.
Buffalo Grove Home Fire Damages Home, No Injuries
Vander Tuuk 2-2-21
(Buffalo Grove, IL) A fire in Buffalo Grove left a home with significant damage. The blaze broke out around noon Monday in the 600 block of Patton Drive. The fire at the two story home was under control in less than a half hour, but not before a large hole was left in the roof. Everyone inside the home was able to escape without injury, and no firefighters were hurt. A damage estimate has not been released, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Urlacher to Run Again After Presidential Pardon
Vander Tuuk 2-2-21
(Mettawa, IL) After being pardoned by former President Donald Trump, Mettawa’s Mayor has decided to run for reelection. Casey Urlacher, who was caught up in an alleged illegal offshore sports betting ring, is mounting a write-in campaign to keep the top spot in the small Lake County town. The January 19th pardon raised several eyebrows in the law enforcement community, who said Trump’s pardon of Urlacher essentially killed several years of work against the alleged ring. Casey Urlacher now runs against Jess Ray, a former town Mayor, in the upcoming April 6th election.