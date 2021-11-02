Coronavirus Lake County States, Vaccines Up

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County averaged 108 new cases of Coronavirus a day over the weekend, up from last weekend’ numbers. Illinois Health officials say those cases came with two new fatalities. For the month of October, Lake County ended with 27 Covid deaths, the same number as in September. Hospital numbers decreased by 24 beds through October in the Lake and McHenry County region, and statewide by nearly 500 beds. ICU beds taken by Covid patients fell statewide by 122 in October, and available ICU capacity in the Lake and McHenry County region currently stands at 25%.
Coronavirus vaccine numbers have increased in Lake County, especially among younger residents. Illinois Health officials say about 418-thousand county residents have been fully vaccinated, or just under 60% of the population. That number jumps to 79% when factoring in those 12 and up who are eligible for a shot…(according to the “New York Times” Covid Tracker). Statewide, nearly 7.3-million people are fully vaccinated…or just over 70% of the eligible population.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-2-21)