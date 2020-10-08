Coronavirus Deaths Increasing Outside Chicagoland, Lake County Reports No New Fatalities
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 10-8-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced that they have eclipsed the 6-million Coronavirus testing mark. The state announced 2,630 new positive Covid-19 tests, with 42 related deaths, most of which were outside the Chicagoland area. Lake County recorded 103 new positive tests, but no new fatalities. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations didn’t change much, but ICU use saw a slight drop. Regional metrics show Lake and McHenry County at 49% of ICU capacity, and an average positivity of 5.5%. The statewide average positivity currently stands at 3.5%.
Pritzker Confident Congress Will Agree on Stimulus Package
Associated Press 10-8-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois’ governor says he is confident Congress will put together another coronavirus pandemic relief package, despite President Donald Trump’s instructions to shut down talks until after the election. The budget that Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed depends on billions of federal dollars. But Congress has been unable to agree on a package for states to relieve the economic damage done by closures and layoffs due to Government reaction to the Coronavirus.
Pritzker Administration Announces “Racial Healing” Initiative
Vander Tuuk 10-8-20
(Springfield, IL) Governor JB Pritzker and other members of his administration have announced what they are calling a “racial healing” initiative. Pritzker along with Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton say systemic racism is another pandemic, along with Covid-19, that Illinois residents are currently dealing with. The initiative is designed to start a dialogue intended to lead to racial “healing” in the state. The 4.5-million dollar plan will distribute grants in cooperation with several groups, which will be overseen by the Illinois Department of Human Services