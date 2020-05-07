Coronavirus Deaths Down in Illinois, Up in Lake County
Coronavirus Wednesday Update
Vander Tuuk 5-7-20
(Chicago, IL) One day after the Governor announced his plan to phase in the reopening of Illinois’ economy, Coronavirus numbers stayed about the same. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,270 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, and 136 new deaths…the fatality number was a sharp drop from Tuesday’s record setting one day death toll. Lake County added just under 160 new cases and 11 deaths, both numbers up from the day before. The County now has just over 45-hundred cases and 162 deaths. The total number of people tested in the latest 24-hour period was just under 15-thousand, and negative tests number over 293-thousand.
Lake County Judge Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Vander Tuuk 5-7-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County Judge has tested positive for Coronavirus. Chief Judge Diane Winter made the announcement on Wednesday, though she did not identify the infected official. Because of the diagnosis, several people in contact with that judge have entered self-quarantine, and many will be tested. The condition of the official was not released. While most regular court proceedings have been suspended since early April, some things like bond court, still operate daily.
GOP Wants ‘Local’ say in Pritzker’s COVID-19 Reopening Plan
Associated Press 5-7-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois House Republicans say the state’s pandemic control plan needs GOP input and have again urged the governor to convene the Legislature. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday released a five-phase plan to reopen shuttered businesses and ease social distance rules imposed to quell the coronavirus crisis. But Republican lawmakers said Wednesday that the plan moves too slowly to save many businesses and take the state back to how it had been. Lawmakers haven’t met in session since early March, but say they could meet safely if they follow public health department guidelines.