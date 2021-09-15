Coronavirus Cases Up, Metrics Holding Steady

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County saw an increase in Coronavirus cases Tuesday, but overall metrics are holding steady. Illinois health officials announced 174 new cases on Tuesday, with one fatality, bringing the monthly death toll to 13. Statewide, new Covid-related hospital admissions have fallen for three straight days, while overall hospitalizations have essentially remained flat for four days. The Lake and McHenry County area, known as region 9, added one additional Covid-related hospital admission and stands at 139.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-15-21)