Coronavirus Cases Up in Lake County, But Hospitals and ICU’s Showing Positive Signs

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Coronavirus case loads increased over the weekend once again, but there are encouraging signs. Illinois Health officials say on average, the county added 159 cases a day Saturday through Monday…that’s up about 29 a day from the weekend prior. Over the three days, the county also reported one fatality, bringing the death toll to 11 for the month. Hospital admissions in the Lake and McHenry County area were up by 8 over the weekend, but leveled off on Monday. ICU capacity also increased and now sits at 78% capacity, down from the 87% reported last Tuesday.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-30-21)