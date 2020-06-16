Coronavirus Cases Lowest Since March, Antioch Crash Seriously Injures One
Coronavirus Monday Update
Vander Tuuk 6-16-20
(Chicago, IL) While hospitalizations inched up very slightly, the overall Coronavirus numbers remain on the downward trend in Illinois. The state announced just 473 cases of Covid-19, the lowest number since March 30th. Public Health officials also announced 19 deaths for the second straight day, none of which were outside of Cook County and Chicago. The state’s death toll now stands at 6,326, while Lake County remains at 374. All positive infection rates…including Lake County’s…have fallen again. Overall hospital use by Covid patients was up by just 47 beds, and ICU use ticked up by 7 beds…but both numbers remain well below late April highs.
Antioch Motorcycle Crash Leads to Serious Injuries
Vander Tuuk 6-16-20
(Antioch, IL) A two vehicle crash in Antioch left one person clinging to life. The incident took place on Sunday night between a Honda and a motorcycle at Route 173 and Deep Lake Road. The driver of the Honda was uninjured, but the motorcyclist was found unresponsive at the scene. Police were able to use CPR and a defibrillator to restore the 27-year-old’s pulse. He was rushed from the scene to the hospital in critical condition. The crash remains under investigation by Antioch Police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team
Howell Family Demands New Grand Jury Investigation Into Police Shooting
Vander Tuuk 6-16-20
(Waukegan, IL) The family of a Waukegan teen killed by a Zion Police officer back in 2015, is asking for a new investigation into his death. Justus Howell was shot by the officer after refusing to drop a weapon he had grabbed from another teen. Lake County State’s Attorney Mike Nerheim cleared the officer of any criminal wrongdoing, and a federal jury shot down the family’s 2016 lawsuit claiming that police lied to cover up the shooting. The family and their attorney still believe lies were told to protect the officer and are asking for a grand jury to convene. Neither Zion Police nor the State’s Attorney have commented on the claim, or the grand jury request.
Man Found Dead Near Train Tracks in Fox Lake
Vander Tuuk 6-16-20
(Fox Lake, IL) An investigation is underway, after a man was found dead near train tracks in Fox Lake. The 56-year-old was discovered Sunday afternoon by a passing train on the Milwaukee District North Line tracks. It appears the unidentified man was struck by an earlier train, though that hasn’t been confirmed. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says evidence found at the scene indicates that the incident was a suicide. More will be learned from surveillance cameras in the area, and an autopsy, which is scheduled for today.
Dax is Really a Good Boy
Vander Tuuk 6-16-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Lake County police dog continued to stack up accolades after a busy Friday night in the field. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy John Forlenza and K9 Dax were first called on Friday night to the Antioch area, to track a 21-year-old woman, who was said to be intoxicated and causing various disturbances. The suspect was quickly located in a garage where she was taken into custody. A few hours later, the pair were called to track an endangered man who had fled a residence in Island Lake. The man was quickly discovered by Dax, and Deputy Forlenza was able persuade him to go the hospital for a mental evaluation.
GOP Sues Pritzker Seeking Exemption From 10-person Limit
Associated Press 6-16-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois’ governor is being sued by the state’s Republican Party, which is seeking an exemption from the 10-person limit on public gatherings. The GOP says in their lawsuit that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s limit on in-person gatherings curtails people’s First Amendment rights, and also shows a double standard in the wake of large protests over the past couple of weeks, including one the Governor took part. The GOP wants the court to exempt political parties from the cap on gatherings, and seeks permission to hold meetings without size restrictions during the time leading up to the November election. Pritzker says the steps he’s taken has helped Illinois see a decline in new infections and deaths while other states are seeing new spikes.