Coronavirus Cases Lowest in Close to a Month, Death Drop to Weeklong Low
Coronavirus Sunday Update
Vander Tuuk 5-11-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases in Illinois were at their lowest numbers since mid-April on Sunday, and deaths were the lowest in a week. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,656 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday, with 57 deaths. In Lake County, just 46 new cases were confirmed, with zero new fatalities. Totals in Illinois now number just under 78-thousand total cases, with just over 34-hundred deaths. Lake County now has about 52-hundred cases and 173 deaths. The number of tests processed in the last 24-hour period was over 13,600, and negative tests now number over 352-thousand. The daily positive infection rate was 12.13%
Long Term Care Coronavirus Update
Vander Tuuk 5-11-20
(Waukegan, IL) While nursing homes in Lake County make up a smaller amount of confirmed Coronavirus cases, they still make up a majority of fatalities. The statistics released Sunday by the Illinois Department of Public Health come from last Friday, when the County has 4,985 cases and 170 deaths. Long term care facilities in Lake County made up 13% of the confirmed instances of Covid-19, but 63% of deaths from the illness. The stats on nursing homes are released every weekend.
Pritzker Defends Extended Order, Faces Salon Owner Lawsuit
Associated Press 5-11-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois’ governor is defending his stay-at-home order and plans to reopen, saying state residents will have to change the way things are done until the coronavirus is “eradicated.” Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” His comments come after several Republican lawmakers have said his order has been an overreach, and some citizen groups have started a pushback. Pritzker also faces a lawsuit from a southern Illinois salon owner who claims he violated her constitutional rights in forcing her business to close. Pritzker has extended his order until the end of the month, then has a five-phase plan to reopen, which critics say could take anywhere from 9 to 15 months.
Antioch Golf Cart Incident Leaves One with Critical Injuries
Vander Tuuk 5-11-20
(Antioch, IL) A golf cart accident in the Antioch area left one person hospitalized. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place on Saturday evening along Beach Grove Road when the cart, being driven by a 37-year-old man, left the road for an unknown reason and struck an embankment. The crash ejected the cart’s passenger, a 48-year-old female. That woman was transported to Advocate Condell in Libertyville with serious injuries. The male driver was not hurt. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is looking into the matter.
Vernon Hills Teacher Contract Approved
Vander Tuuk 5-11-20
(Vernon Hills, IL) Even with the uncertainty of what classes will look like next school year, teachers in Hawthorn Elementary District 73 will start the year with a new contract. The District and teachers union announced the 5-year-deal, after meeting monthly since last September. The new contract gives teachers and support staff bumps in pay, but also allows for voluntary retirement incentives for those with 20 years (or more) of service. The new plan will officially go into effect on June 30th.