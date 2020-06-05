Coronavirus Cases Hit Two Month Low, Stolen Vehicle Slams Into Beach Park Home
Coronavirus Cases, Percentages Fall Again
Vander Tuuk 6-5-20
(Chicago, IL) The state of Illinois has announced it’s fewest new Coronavirus cases since April 5th. Public Health officials announced 929 new instances of Covid-19 on Thursday, with 116 deaths, including 15 in Lake County. State fatality totals now stand at 5,736, while Lake County’s death toll is now 330. The overall state positive infection rate fell again, this time to 12.7%, while the daily rate was similar to Wednesday’s 4%…and the rolling 7-day rate remained at 6-percent. Hospitalizations over the last 28-days in the Northeast region of the state, which includes Lake County, have decreased by 70%.
Stolen Vehicle Crashes Into Beach Park Home
Vander Tuuk 6-5-20
(Beach Park, IL) Three people were injured after the vehicle they were in, crashed into a Beach Park home. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place Thursday morning just before three, when a vehicle left the road in the 37-thousand block of North Sheridan Road. The car, which was reported stolen from Kenosha, contained an 18, 16 and 14-year-old…two of which had to be extricated from the vehicle. All three were taken to Advocate Condell with non-life-threatening injuries. No one inside the affected home was hurt. The incident remains under investigation, and charges are expected.
Peaceful Protests in Vernon Hills, Grayslake, More Expected
Vander Tuuk 6-5-20
(Grayslake, IL) More peaceful protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death took place in Lake County on Thursday. Some area walks and rallies took place in Vernon Hills and Grayslake, after a similar large rally in Lake Forest on Wednesday. More area walks have been planned for the upcoming weekend, including a few events in Waukegan…where leaders are once again calling for calm after last weekend’s protests ended in looting and rioting. Several people are facing charges for their roles in that incident.
Pedestrian Killed by Freight Train
Vander Tuuk 6-5-20
(Barrington, IL) Several trains were shut down, and streets were closed after a pedestrian was killed by a freight train in Barrington. The incident took place Thursday afternoon along Route 14, involving a 9-thousand-foot train. Little else is known about the victim, or why that person was on the tracks. The situation remains under investigation.
Fox River, Chain Open Again to Boating
Vander Tuuk 6-5-20
(Fox Lake, IL) After being closed or in “no wake” status for several days because of flooding, the Fox River and Chain O’ Lakes have officially reopened. The river and Chain were shut down to boating over the popular Memorial Day weekend. The Fox Waterway Agency announced on Thursday morning that both the lower and upper river, and the Chain water levels have dropped enough, that full boating could be restored immediately…though boaters will still have to follow Stage 3 guidelines laid out in the Coronavirus plan from the state of Illinois.
Summer Schools, In School, Now Permitted
Vander Tuuk 6-5-20
(Springfield, IL) Governor JB Pritzker has made another executive order, this one about summer schools in Illinois. The state will allow in-school learning for the summer months, but with extensive social distancing and the use of face coverings for those medically able to wear them. No more than 10 people will be allowed in a classroom, and extensive cleaning will take place daily.