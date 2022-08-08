Cops get warrant for Anne Heche’s blood after fiery Los Angeles crash

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

ABC News has learned that Los Angeles Police Department investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were involved in a fiery Friday car crash that left actress Anne Heche with serious injuries.

The LAPD obtained a warrant for a sample of the actress’s blood, although results are still forthcoming.

Heche’s blue Mini Cooper slammed into a home in Los Angeles’ Mar Vista neighborhood Friday, and the car burst into flames, setting the house on fire. Eyewitnesses tell ABC News the car, which was thought to have been speeding before impact, stopped just feet away from the homeowner and her dogs.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the homeowner, whose home was said to be a “total loss” because of the fire.

Heche’s blood sample would be an important step in piecing together what brought about the accident, as the Emmy winner was reportedly uncommunicative at the time of the wreck and officers have been unable to speak with her because of medical treatment for severe burns she sustained in the crash. She’s reportedly in stable condition at a Los Angeles hospital.

Investigators are also looking into whether the crash is linked to several other misdemeanor hit-and-runs that proceeded Heche’s wreck, which happened close to her home.

Heche has been open about her struggle with drugs and alcohol in the past, but has been enjoying a career upswing of late, with several TV and film projects in various stages of production.

