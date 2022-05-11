Cook County Warrant, Domestic Battery Announced in Weekly Lake County Sheriff’s Blotter

(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have announced one out of county warrant arrest, and a high bond arrest. Earl Glenn was wanted in Cook County on an outstanding warrant for burglary. The Chicago man was picked up in Waukegan on May 2nd, and was held in the Lake County Jail until being moved to Cook County. The 31-year-old is due back in court toward the end of the month. Angie Novy was arrested May 7th in Volo. Sheriff’s officials did not detail what led to her arrest but the 41-year-old was slapped with charges of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, two counts of domestic battery and disorderly conduct. Bond was originally set at 250-thousand dollars, but that was reduced to 25-thousand dollars during a court hearing on Tuesday.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-11-22)