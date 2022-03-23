Consulting Firm Hired to Investigation Wrongful Arrest of Waukegan Teen

(Waukegan, IL) The city of Waukegan has hired an outside firm to look into the wrongful arrest of a 15-year-old, and juvenile interrogations as a whole. The City Council approved a 60-thousand-dollar contract with Jensen Hughes, Inc. Martell Williams was arrested and held for two days in juvenile detention in connection with a shooting at a Waukegan dollar store in early February. But Williams was freed two days after his arrest, because he was able to prove he was at a high school basketball game at the time of the shooting. Waukegan Police are currently running their own internal investigation into the arrest. There have been no other suspects named in the shooting.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-23-22)