Construction Season Upon Us in Lake County, Covid-19 Update
Construction Schedule Announced by LCDOT
Vander Tuuk 4-29-21
(Waukegan, IL) With the winter months behind us, construction season is in full swing across Lake County. The Lake County Division of Transportation on Wednesday announced over 30 projects for the 2021 construction calendar. The 109-million-dollars worth of projects include resurfacing, widening, bike path connections and at least one new roundabout. Adaptive signal controls with flashing yellow arrows will also be used for the first time in Lake County…and will be used along the Butterfield Road corridor between Route 137 and Allanson Road in Libertyville, Mundelein, and Vernon Hills.
Former DCFS Supervisor in Court Over AJ Freund Case
Vander Tuuk 4-29-21
(Woodstock, IL) A former DCFS supervisor made an appearance in a McHenry County courtroom on Wednesday. Andrew Polovin is facing charges of child endangerment and reckless conduct in connection with the 2019 death of AJ Freund. The 5-year-old boy was murdered by his parents in Crystal Lake, and the investigation into that case revealed a history of abuse that was looked into, but allegedly ignored. Those details led to Polovin’s firing and arrest, along with another DCFS worker and current McHenry County Board member Carlos Acosta. Both men have pleaded not guilty.
GOP Calls Pritzker on Campaign Promise, Wants Independent Map
Associated Press 4-29-21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois Republicans are berating the state’s Democratic governor for backing away from a campaign pledge he made to support an independently drawn political-district map. Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie urged Gov. J.B. Pritzker to stand by his 2018 promise to veto a map drawn by politicians. Pritzker this week said he promised to veto an unfair map and would review the work of the Democratic-controlled General Assembly for fairness. State Sen. Jason Barickman is sponsoring legislation to create a commission of independent members chosen by the Supreme Court, to take politics out of reapportionment.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 4-29-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced about 27-hundred new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday, with 33 fatalities. Of those, Lake County had 66 cases, a marked drop from the day before, and recorded a 6th straight day without a death. In Region 9, which includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospital admissions, ICU numbers and the test positivity percentage all stayed flat. Lake County alone has the lowest positivity of any Chicagoland county at 3.1%.
Vaccine Update Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 4-29-21
(Chicago, IL) Illinois has now administered over 9-million Covid-19 shots. State health officials say 9,048,300 total doses of the vaccine have been put into arms, at a current average of just over 100-thousand a day. Of those, just under 3.9-million residents are considered fully vaccinated, or 30.6% of the population. In Lake County, over 465-thousand doses have been administered, at an average of 64-hundred a day. Just under 194-thousand, or 27.7%, of county residents are considered fully vaccinated.