Coming home to Disney: Miley Cyrus is bringing her ‘Backyard Sessions’ to Disney+

Back in 2012, Miley Cyrus started her “Backyard Sessions,” which featured her and her band performing songs in an intimate outdoor setting. Now, she’s bringing the concept to Disney+ with a new special event called Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions).

Designed to promote her new album, Endless Summer Vacation, the special will feature Miley and her band performing eight tracks from the album, including her number one hit “Flowers,” as well as one of her past hits and a special duet with singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright. It’ll premiere March 10 at 1 p.m. ET, the same day the album arrives.

In between performances, the event will include an interview with Miley, which was filmed in Frank Sinatra‘s famous home in LA — the same place where Miley shot the video for “Flowers.”

With those interviews, Miley “opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today,” according to a press release.

Endless Summer Vacation is now available for presave and preorder; fans can also purchase black vinyl, exclusive red vinyl and exclusive clear vinyl at shop.mileycyrus.com.

