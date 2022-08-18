ComEd Settles Bribery Scandal, You Will Get About 5 Bucks…Next April

(Springfield, IL) Commonwealth Edison customers will be getting a rebate for a nearly decade long bribery scandal. The scheme took down several of ComEd’s higher ups and snared several politicians including former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who has since been indicted…as well as members of his inner circle. Under a settlement announced by the Illinois Commerce Commission, ComEd will refund customers some 38-million-dollars (7-million-dollars of which was added because the company falls under Federal Energy Regulatory Commission jurisdiction). Residents should see the rebate appear on their electric bill next April…the average credit will come out to $4.80.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-18-22)