Coldplay & BTS’ Jin to perform “The Astronaut” during live broadcast of Argentina concert

Photo Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Coldplay will welcome BTS member Jin as a special guest during the British band’s upcoming concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, which is set to screen live in theaters beginning October 28.

Jin is set to join Chris Martin and company for the live, collaborative debut of the K-pop star’s upcoming single “The Astronaut,” which he co-wrote with Coldplay.

For screening info, visit ColdplayCinema.live. If you can’t make it out to the theater, the performance of “The Astronaut” will premiere on BTS’ YouTube channel following the concert.

The studio version of “The Astronaut” will premiere October 28 at midnight ET.

Coldplay previously collaborated with BTS on the song “My Universe,” which appears on the former’s 2021 album, ﻿Music of the Spheres﻿. The track hit #1 on the ﻿Billboard﻿ Hot 100.

