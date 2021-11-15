Closing Arguments, Jury Deliberations Up Next in Rittenhouse Trial

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) Attorneys will make their closing arguments at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. The arguments will be the last word of nearly two weeks of courtroom drama, as the 18-year-old former Antioch resident faces murder charges. Rittenhouse was 17 when he shot three people, killing two, during August 2020 protests and riots over the Jacob Blake police shooting in Kenosha. Legal experts say prosecutors struggled to poke holes in Rittenhouse’s claims of self-defense, and were admonished for attempting to introduce barred evidence. Jury instructions were hammered out on Friday, and several lesser charges could be considered once deliberations get underway.
Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-15-21)