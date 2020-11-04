Close Lake County Races Remain Undecided As More Ballots Come In
Election Results Lake County
Vander Tuuk 11-4-20
(Waukegan, IL) Several Lake County races remain close and unofficial, with several ballots still outstanding. The Lake County Clerk’s Office says mail-in ballots that are received over the next few days will be tallied on November 10th, then late arriving and provisional ballots will be added the day votes are certified on November 17th. As it stands right now, Democrat Melinda Bush leads in the 31st District State Senate race. As for contested Lake County area State Representatives, Republicans Chris Bos, Tom Weber and Martin McLaughlin lead their respective races, while Democrats Sam Yingling and Joyce Mason lead their races. County wide offices Democrat Erin Cartwright Weinstein leads in the Circuit Court Clerk race, Democrat Jennifer Banek holds a small lead in the Coroner’s race and Democrat Mary Ellen Vanderventer holds the lead in the Recorders race. Republican Mike Nerheim currently holds a small advantage in the State’s Attorney’s race. For County Board and other local races, you can find results at the Lake County Clerk’s webpage at https://www.lakecountyil.gov/317/Election-Results.
Illinois Voters Rejecting “Fair Tax” Constitutional Amendment
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 11-4-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A ballot proposal that would allow Illinois to switch from a flat tax to a graduated income tax is currently losing, though those behind the plan still have hope. With over 97% of precincts reporting, the so-called “fair tax” proposal is failing by nearly a half-million votes. Late arriving and provisional ballots have yet to be counted, but it appears unlikely that those could swing the vote. If the amendment passes, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and lawmakers claim they would have a roadmap to paying down the state’s billions of dollars in debt. Opponents of the amendment say there are no guarantees that tax rates on lower incomes would remain lower, and that the plan also gives lawmakers the go-ahead to raise taxes on small businesses already hurting from Coronavirus shutdowns.
Two “No Bond” Violation Arrests Made in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 11-4-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County Sheriff’s officials have announced two arrests for a pair of violations, one in the county, and one outside of it. Sophia Lekas was arrested October 26th near Deerfield. The 48-year-old Bristol, Wisconsin woman was wanted on a “no bond” warrant for violating an order of protection in Kendall County, Illinois. Dominic Dougherty of Beach Park, was arrested the following day. The 35-year-old was wanted on a parole violation. He is currently back in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 11-4-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials have announce 6,516 new positive Coronavirus tests and 68 related deaths. Of those, 360 positives came from Lake County with one fatality. Statewide, Covid-like hospitalizations and ICU use increased once again. Region wide, Lake and McHenry County saw one additional Covid-like hospital admission, while ICU capacity rose to 53%. The Region’s positivity went up again to 10.5%…with Lake County sitting lower at 9.3%.
Fatal Accident Waukegan Update: Driver ID’ed
Vander Tuuk 11-4-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Coroner has identified a man that was killed in a fatal crash last week. Waukegan Police say the incident took place on Friday night when a Chevy traveling northbound on McAree near Sycamore, crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a Mitsubishi. The driver of the Chevy, identified as 21-year-old Rafael Ruiz, of Waukegan, died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries suffered in the collision. The driver of the Mitsubishi, a Waukegan male in his 20’s, was seriously hurt, but is expected to survive. Neither driver was said to be wearing seatbelts…there were no other injuries. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.