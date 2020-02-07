Civil Suits Filed Over January 2019 Fatal Waukegan Police Shooting
Police lights by night
Civil Suits Filed Over 2019 Police Involved Shooting
Vander Tuuk 2-7-20
(Waukegan, IL) Two civil lawsuits have been filed over a fatal police involved shooting from last year. Asuncion Gomez-Guerrero was shot and killed in January of 2019, after he allegedly tried to steer his car in the direction of Rolando Villafuerte, who opened fire, killing the 35-year-old. Lawsuits by the family, and Gomez-Guerrero’s girlfriend say the victim of the shooting presented no threat, and that the officer used excessive force. The Waukegan City Attorney says the lawsuit presents a very different set of events than the official version…which was investigated and reviewed by the Lake County State’s Attorney and Illinois State Police, who cleared officer Villafuerte of any criminal wrongdoing.
Man Charged in Fatal Hit and Run, Facing New Charges
Vander Tuuk 2-7-20
(Waukegan, IL) A man already facing charges from a fatal hit and run in Waukegan, is now facing new accusations. Chance Presley is accused of attempting to attack corrections officers last month, as he was being moved to a different part of the jail for repeated behavior violations. Presley was hit with a charge of aggravated assault of a corrections officer for the January 7th incident. The 34-year-old has been in jail since his September arrest in connection with the hit and run death of 60-year-old Vere Joel Day in Waukegan. Presley’s bond remains 750-thousand-dollars. He’s due in court in a couple of weeks.
Inspectors: Lawmakers’ Watchdog Too Weak to Matter
Associated Press 2-7-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The official in charge of uncovering misconduct in the Illinois General Assembly says the job should allow her confidentiality and be free of interference from lawmakers. Legislative Inspector General Carol Pope testified Thursday before a bipartisan commission studying tighter ethics laws, after sitting legislators have faced federal bribery and embezzlement charges. Pope says the legislative inspector’s job is hindered because an eight-member commission of lawmakers must approve investigations and decide whether to publish reports where misdeeds are found. And former inspector Julie Porter testified that the commission has failed to publish reports where she proved wrongdoing.
Chicago Flooding Spurs Local, State Disaster Proclamations
Associated Press 2-7-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot have issued disaster proclamations stemming from flood damage along the Lake Michigan shoreline. The local and state proclamations issued Thursday aimed at boosting funding for recovery and rebuilding efforts along more than 30 miles of shoreline in Cook and Lake Counties affected by a storm back on January 10th and 11th. The severe weather, which included high winds and heavy rain, snow and ice, caused significant property damage, including to beaches and recreational areas.