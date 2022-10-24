Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor are gamers in real life and in Amazon’s new series ‘The Peripheral’

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Prime Video

Amazon launched its latest series The Peripheral over the weekend, and for stars Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor, it was a bit of art imitating life.

Based on sci-fi author William Gibson‘s book of the same name, the series has Chloë playing Flynn, a young woman who along with her brother Burton, played by Reynor, scrape a living in a near-future small-town America thanks to her skill as a VR gamer.

However, in testing out some bleeding-edge tech, Flynn exposes a real world and a deadly conspiracy from the future.

With that in mind, ABC Audio wanted to know how far Chloë’s real-life gaming experience goes. Simply put, if you’ve played the first-person shooter Modern Warfare 2, there’s a pretty good chance the actress has taken you out.

Chloë admitted with a laugh, “It’s funny, actually…I stopped tweeting for a long time, and then recently I started getting back into tweeting, and it’s because I was playing the Modern Warfare 2 beta, — we were actually playing together,” to which Reynor corrects, “We were killing it together!”

Chloë continues, “And I was really tweeting about it! And everyone was like, ‘Chloë’s gotten hacked again. Like what happened to her?’ I was like, ‘No, I just really I like the game but I don’t usually tell people about it.’”

She adds, “But Jack and I actually we play a lot together and it’s always been a big part of my life, gaming. So yeah, I’d like to say I think I’m good at it!” Reynor continues, “She is. I’ll second that.”

