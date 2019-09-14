Chilled Drink Calculator! (It’s science!)
The Chilled Drink Calculator, is based on Newton’s Law of Cooling. You just have to enter these five things . . .
1. The type of booze you’re chilling . . . beer, wine, or liquor.
2. The type of container it’s in . . . whether it’s in a can or a glass bottle.
3. Where you’ve been storing it . . . like if it’s been at room temperature, or sitting outside on a hot day.
4. How you’re chilling it . . . in the fridge, freezer, or ice water.
5. How cold you want to get it. Then it lists optimal temperatures for different drinks.
Once you enter that stuff, it spits out a number. Like, if you put a warm can of Bud Light in the fridge, it’ll take 40 minutes to hit an ideal temperature of 43 degrees. Or if it’s a bottle of champagne, 2 hours and 24 minutes to hit 48 degrees.
Just google the phrase “Chilled Drink Calculator,” and it should be the top result. It also works for water, juice, and soda.