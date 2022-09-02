Chicago Woman Injured in Fox Lake Crash

(Fox Lake, IL) A head-on crash in Fox Lake sent one person to the hospital and left damage to two vehicles. Authorities say the crash took place on Wednesday night along Route 173 when a woman on a motorcycle crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck a sedan. The rider, only identified as a 38-year-old Chicago woman, was rushed to the hospital, but while her injuries were serious, they were not considered life-threatening. Two people were in the sedan…neither were hurt in the incident.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (9-2-22)