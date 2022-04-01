Chicago Man pleads Guilty in Waukegan “Road Rage” Murder

(Waukegan, IL) A Chicago man is facing significant prison time, after pleading guilty to a road rage shooting in Waukegan that left one person dead. Sheldon Brown pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder on Thursday, getting two other charges dropped in exchange. Brown was accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Dwayne Young of Beach Park back in October of 2020. A minor rear end accident was said to spark the murder. The 34-year-old Brown now faces up to life in prison…sentencing has been set for April 28th.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-1-22)