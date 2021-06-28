Chicago Man Indicted for Alleged Attack on Lake County Woman

Chicago Man Indicted for Beating Lake County Woman
(Waukegan, IL) A Chicago man is facing accusations for an incident last year involving a Lake County woman. Kevin Calhoun was charged with felony home invasion, domestic battery, criminal trespass and more. The 31-year-old was originally accused of beating his ex-girlfriend at her Round Lake Park home last August…but was on the run until late May of this year when he was caught and arrested. A Lake County grand jury approved the full indictment last week. Calhoun is currently being held on a 500-thousand-dollar bond.
Vaccine Update
(Chicago, IL) Illinois now has over 6-million people fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Illinois health officials say that mark means just over 47% of the total state population has now received a full dose of the vaccine. Those eligible for the shots (12-plus) that are fully vaccinated, stand at over 52%…with 68% having at least one dose. In Lake County, 47.7% of the population is considered fully vaccinated, or just over 334-thousand people.
Illinois Hopes to Avoid Summer Eviction Surge
CHICAGO (AP) The end of tenant protections this summer has raised concerns that thousands of Illinois residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction. The state anticipates doling out more than $1 billion to help with outstanding rents, utility payments and other expenses, but advocates worry that some renters won’t get that support in time to stave off eviction. They also agree that finding affordable housing already was difficult pre-pandemic, particularly in Chicago and the suburbs area. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire July 31, after the Biden administration extended it Thursday by a month. Illinois plans to end its own moratorium on evictions by August.