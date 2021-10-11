Chicago Man Dies in Round Lake Area Drowning

(Round Lake, IL) A Chicago man died after drowning in the Round Lake area. Sheriff’s officials say the man was attempting to save a canoe that was floating away from a dock on Highland Lake Saturday morning, when he went under the water and didn’t resurface. The 42-year-old was eventually pulled from the water, but was unconscious and rushed to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The man was not wearing a life jacket when he entered the water. Sheriff’s officials say they are continuing to investigate the incident, despite no foul-play being involved.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-11-21)