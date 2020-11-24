Chicago Man Arrested in Waukegan Homicide, Two County Companies Heading North of the Border
Mugshot provided by Waukegan Police Department
Waukegan Homicide Arrest
Vander Tuuk 11-24-20
(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police have announced an arrest in a homicide that took place last year. Kwame Owusu was taken into custody by Chicago Police, but had warrants out of Waukegan for domestic battery. Owusu was also a person of interest in the March 2019 strangulation death of Danette Amos-Williams inside a Waukegan motel. During the investigation, it was learned that Owusu and the 46-year-old woman had a dating relationship, which led to the battery charges. Further evidence then connected him to the killing. The 29-year-old was taken into Waukegan Police custody on November 17th, and has since been charged with first degree murder. His bond has been set at 3-million-dollars, and he’s due in court in mid-December.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 11-24-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 380 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County, with one death. Region-wide, Lake and McHenry County saw a 3rd straight day of falling Covid-linked hospitalizations, and ICU use fell back 5% to 68% capacity. The area’s positivity also continued to fall and now sits at 13.9%. Statewide, about 83-hundred new confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 were announced, along with 47 deaths.
Gas Prices Illinois, Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 11-24-20
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices ahead of Thanksgiving are the lowest they have been since 2015. AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas currently stands at $2.10, one cent cheaper than last week. Statewide, Illinois is seeing an average price of $2.20, with Lake County cheaper at $2.05. Wisconsin gas prices have followed the downward trend, currently sitting at $1.89, with Kenosha County about a nickel cheaper at $1.83. AAA says crude oil prices had a modest increase last week, due to optimism over a trio of Coronavirus vaccine candidates.
Two Companies Leaving Lake County for Kenosha County
Vander Tuuk 11-24-20
(Waukegan, IL) Two companies this month have announced their upcoming departure from Lake County. Mundelein-based RealChem Manufacturing Inc. is moving to Pleasant Prairie and hopes to be up and running by year’s end. It’s unclear if any current employees will be moving with the company, but RealChem says they intend to hire up to 100 new employees. Also moving to Pleasant Prairie is Nosco, Inc. which will close locations in Gurnee and Waukegan, and take some 300 jobs with it. Their move won’t be as quick, as they hope to be up and running in Wisconsin by next summer.