Chicago Man Arrested in Gurnee Jewelry Store Theft
Gurnee Jewelry Theft Suspect Arrested
Vander Tuuk 1-13-20
(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee have announced the arrest of a retail theft suspect. Demond Reid is accused of stealing some 50-thousand-dollar worth of diamonds from a jewelry store back on December 30th. An investigation led to Reid, who was taken into custody on January 9th by Cook County Sheriff’s officials, then transferred to Lake County. The 43-year-old Chicago man is charged with felony theft over 10-thousand-dollars. Bond was set at 75-thousand-dollars.
Island Lake Man Found Dead on East Coast Lake
Vander Tuuk 1-13-20
(Charleston, SC) An Island Lake man that went missing from his boat on a lake that borders two state, has been found dead. Officials say David Dean’s rented boat was discovered last Thursday on Lake Hartwell, which borders South Carolina and Georgia. Dean’s body was discovered by an aerial search two days later. The 69-year-old was the owner of Dean Printing Systems in Island Lake. He was said to be on a business trip at the time of the incident.
Enforcement Period Underway to Honor Fallen Lake County State Trooper
Vander Tuuk 1-13-20
(Waukegan, IL) A week-long campaign is underway to enforce a state law that require drivers to observe Scott’s Law. The so-called “move over” law requires drivers to slow down and move over, when possible to do so, to avoid emergency with it’s lights on. The enforcement comes on the one-year anniversary of the death of Illinois State Trooper Christopher Lambert, who was killed just south of Lake County while assisting during a three-vehicle accident. A Kenosha County man has been charged in the Highland Park trooper’s death.