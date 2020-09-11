Chicago Man Arrested in 2018 Waukegan Murder
Vander Tuuk 9-11-20
(Waukegan, IL) Waukegan Police have announced an arrest in a nearly 2-year-old homicide. 51-year-old Terrance Shelton was shot and killed back in September of 2018 in the front yard of a home on Jackson Street. Three months later, a warrant was issued for Donyelle Roberts of Chicago. Roberts was located and arrested on Wednesday in Racine County. The 43-year-old is expected to be extradited to Lake County to face first-degree murder charges. The motive behind the shooting was never released by authorities.
Yang Lawyers: DNA Found at Scene, Not Hers
Vander Tuuk 9-11-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lawyers for a woman convicted of a Deerfield murder say DNA found at the crime scene belonged to someone else. Marni Yang is currently serving life in prison for the 2007 death of Rhoni Reuter (the girlfriend of former Chicago Bears player Shaun Gayle) and her unborn child in Deerfield. Yang has been attempting to get a new trial ever since, saying her confession was coerced, and that investigators botched evidence in the case. During a press conference on Thursday, the 52-year-old lawyer said DNA found on a shell casing at the scene belonged to an unknown male. Prosecutors say Yang confessed to wearing gloves during the shooting, and dismissed the new claim. The woman was convicted under the controversial administration of former State’s Attorney Michael Waller.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 9-11-20
(Chicago, IL) Health officials announced 1,953 new positive Coronavirus tests on Thursday, along with 28 related fatalities. Of the positive tests, 93 came from Lake County, along with one death. The state’s rolling 7-day positive infection rate currently sits at 3.8%. Statewide hospitalizations increased, while Covid-linked ICU use saw a small decrease. The two regions that cover Lake County’s ICU’s both currently sit around 50% of capacity.
Two Who Worked AJ Freund DCFS Investigation Arrested
Vander Tuuk 9-11-20
(Crystal Lake, IL) Two former DCFS workers, who looked into allegations of abuse against a 5-year-old McHenry County boy before his murder, were taken into police custody. McHenry County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested Carlos Acosta and Andrew Polovin, and that the pair have been charged with two felony counts of endangering the life of a child and one felony count of reckless conduct. Sheriff’s authorities wouldn’t release any details about the charges. 5-year-old AJ Freund was murdered in April of 2019 in Crystal Lake. His mother, JoAnn Cunningham has pleaded guilty to the killing, while the boy’s father Andrew Freund Sr. is currently working on a plea deal for his part in the crime.
GOP Leader Files Charge Against Longtime Illinois Speaker
Associated Press 9-11-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The top Republican in the Illinois House has filed a breach of public trust charge against Michael Madigan. The action Thursday came as a special committee began investigating the House Speaker’s alleged role in a decade-long bribery scheme at the state Capitol. The Justice Department’s criminal agreement with ComEd released in July included admissions by the utility giant that it engaged in bribery with a person believed to be Madigan in exchange for favorable legislation. Madigan did not attend Thursday’s hearing and has denied wrongdoing. The process could result in discipline, including the possible ouster of the longest serving legislative leader in U.S. history.