Cher lists her mansion in Malibu for $85 million

Cher is ready to move out of the Malibu mansion she’s owned since 1989 and has listed it for a whopping $85 million.

The Wall Street Journal reports Cher’s home sits on a 1.7-acre lot overlooking the Pacific Ocean. This isn’t the first time the singer has tried selling the property, however.

Back in 2009, Cher listed the Italian Renaissance-style estate for $45 million.

So, what makes this property worth $85 million, besides the fact a living legend lived there for over 30 years? For starters, the mansion offers 13,200 square feet of living space, which includes seven bedrooms. In addition, it offers luxury perks like an infinity pool, meditation room, indoor-outdoor gym, courtyard with a fountain, tennis court, theater and a detached gatehouse on the property.

As for the most on-brand Cher thing the house could offer, it comes with a climate-controlled wig room.

“From every room, there is an ocean view,” Cher told the outlet. She said she would host “intimate dinners in the family dining room,” as well as “tented parties in the courtyard and pool area,” depending on party size.

The gated property, which boasts a driveway lined with over three dozen palm trees, also comes with added security, like a panic room that doubles as a closet.

It should be noted that while Cher bought the place in 1989, she rebuilt the mansion in 1999.

No reason was given for why the singer is moving on from her beloved home. That said, if you want to own a piece of Cher’s history and have $85 million to burn, there’s a house in Malibu with your name on it.

