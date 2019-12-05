Charges Filed in Round Lake Barricade Situation
Charges Filed in Round Lake Standoff, Barricade Situation
(Round Lake, IL) Charges have been filed against a Round Lake Beach man, arrested after a long barricade situation in Round Lake. Fernando Lopez Poblete was arrested after a 7 hour long standoff on Tuesday morning, in which he hid in the attic of a multi-family home along Nippersink Road. The 23-year-old was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a DUI charge, and was on parole for a separate DUI conviction. Poblete now faces charges of obstruction of justice/destroying evidence, and resisting a peace officer. Future court dates are currently unknown.
Park City Murder Victim ID’ed, Cause of Death Released
(Park City, IL) The victim of a Park City murder is now known, and her cause of death has been revealed. The body of Nancy Wilcox was discovered Tuesday morning in a manufactured home on 7th Street. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said the 68-year-old died of multiple sharp and blunt force injuries, meaning she was stabbed and beaten to death. Jeffery Michael Thrall, said to be a relative of Wilcox, has been charged in the murder. The 60-year-old is currently being held in the Lake County Jail on a 5-million-dollar bond.
Waukegan Police Investigating Possibly Linked Robberies
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are looking into three different robbery incidents that have taken place since Thanksgiving. Two of the crimes took place on Thanksgiving morning with one person robbed at gunpoint by one suspect, and another person robbed 5 minutes late by two suspects…though no weapon was implied. The third robbery took place on Sunday night when a lone suspect implied a weapon while stealing a woman’s belongings. Police say they are looking at a possible link between the 3 incidents, but that no arrests have been made so far.