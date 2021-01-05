Charges Filed in Fatal Volo Shooting
Mugshot provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office
Charges Filed in Volo Shooting, More Charges Could Be Forthcoming
Vander Tuuk 1-5-21
(Waukegan, IL) Charges have been filed against a Round Lake Beach man in a double shooting that left a teen dead. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Lynell Glover faces one count of obstruction of justice, and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the Sunday morning incident that killed 17-year-old Anthony Awad, and left another 17-year-old seriously injured. Authorities say the teens were in a car that had been stolen from Glover, and that he came upon them in that vehicle on Sunday morning in Volo. Bond was set Monday at 1-million-dollars.
Negligence Claims Filed in Shootings Amid Wisconsin Protest
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 1-5-21
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) Claims filed on behalf of two men shot by a Lake County teen in Kenosha, allege the city and Kenosha County were negligent in their response to protests and unrest the night of the incident. Gaige Grosskreutz, who was seriously wounded, and the parents of Anthony Huber, who was killed, have each filed $10 million claim notices. The pair were shot by 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse on August 25th, during the 3rd night of protests that followed the Kenosha Police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse, who now is 18, is currently free on bail while awaiting trial for first-degree murder chargers.
AAA Gas Prices in Illinois/Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 1-5-21
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices in Illinois and Wisconsin continue to hold on either side of the national average. AAA says across the nation, the average for a gallon of gas sits at $2.25. In Illinois, that average is higher at $2.39, with Lake County lower at $2.32. Wisconsin’s average price remains well below the national average at $2.12 a gallon. Kenosha County comes in a bit lower at $2.10. AAA says consistent crude oil prices with lower overall demand continues to keep gas prices at lower than normal levels.
Covid Numbers Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 1-5-21
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 173 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Monday, with 2 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations increased by one bed, while ICU use fell back to 74% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate continued to increase with lower testing numbers, up to 9.9%. Statewide, there were just over 5-thousand new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases announced, with 79 related fatalities.
Beaten 14th District Candidate to Contest Result in Congress
Associated Press 1-5-20
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) Defeated Republican congressional candidate Jim Oberweis has informed the U.S. House of Representatives he will contest the outcome of his race against Democratic Congresswoman Lauren Underwood. In announcing his intent on Monday, Oberweis said that during the discovery recount process, volunteers for his campaign found election jurisdictions around the 14th Congressional District did not follow the law. Among the alleged violations, Oberweis pointed to the lack of initials on some vote-by-mail ballots and that a person from Kenosha, Wisconsin voted illegally. The 14th district includes parts of several counties including Lake and McHenry.